Travis Hunter reels in outstanding 23-yard touchdown for Heisman hat trick vs. OSU
Travis Hunter delivered a performance for the ages as the Colorado Buffaloes dismantled Oklahoma State in a statement victory at Folsom Field.
With the Buffs leading 45-0, Hunter capped his dominant evening by hauling in a 23-yard touchdown reception while being held by a defender. This play completed his hat trick, giving Colorado an insurmountable 52-0 lead and cementing Hunter’s case as the top player in college football.
On offense, Hunter was unstoppable, finishing the game with 10 receptions for 116 yards and three touchdowns. His athleticism, precision, and ability to find the end zone left Oklahoma State defenders scrambling. However, Hunter's brilliance wasn’t limited to his offensive showcase. On Oklahoma State's opening drive, he intercepted a pass, setting the tone for a Buffaloes defense that smothered the Cowboys all night.
Hunter’s Heisman campaign gains steam with every game, as he continues to prove he’s the most complete player in college football. Despite his eye-popping statistics and undeniable talent, he was controversially left off the Thorpe Award finalist list. The numbers tell the story: in 343 coverage snaps, Hunter has been targeted just 34 times, less than 10% of plays. He’s one of only two FBS players to meet this threshold, and in six of 11 games, he’s been targeted two or fewer times. Hunter has allowed just 20 receptions for 187 yards all season, giving up only six first downs and a single touchdown. His tackling is equally elite, bringing down receivers on 19 of the 20 completions he’s allowed.
With their postseason aspirations alive and a Big 12 title still within reach, the Buffaloes are riding high. Travis Hunter’s dominance on both sides of the ball has made him the centerpiece of Colorado’s success. If his trajectory continues, he could very well bring home the Heisman Trophy and lead the Buffaloes to even greater heights.