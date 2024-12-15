Travis Hunter's full speech after 2024 Heisman Trophy win
On a historic Saturday night in New York City, Travis Hunter stood under the bright lights, overwhelmed with emotion as he was announced the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. The Colorado Buffaloes’ two-way star etched his name into college football history, becoming only the second player from CU to claim the prestigious award. Amidst the cheers and applause, Hunter took a moment to embrace his coach, Deion Sanders, in a heartfelt exchange that embodied their unbreakable bond.
The announcement of Hunter’s name marked the culmination of one of the most electrifying seasons in college football history. As a two-way player, he redefined what it meant to excel in both offensive and defensive roles. His stats were staggering: 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns on offense, alongside four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and elite defensive metrics. His dual dominance earned him finalist nods for nearly every major college football award, but the Heisman stood as the crowning achievement.
When Hunter’s name was called, the cameras captured him burying his face in his hands, a mix of disbelief and gratitude. Coach Sanders, standing nearby, reached out to console him. The moment between the two was raw and genuine—a reflection of the trust and mentorship that had propelled Hunter to this pinnacle. Sanders whispered a few words of encouragement, and the two shared an embrace, the emotion felt by everyone in the room.
Hunter then ascended the stage to accept the trophy, visibly holding back tears. His speech was a testament to his journey, filled with heartfelt acknowledgments. “First, I want to thank God. I never thought I’d be in this position. Your belief takes you a long way,” he began, his voice trembling. He credited his mother for her sacrifices, recalling how she moved their family from Florida to Georgia to provide him and his siblings with a better life. “Mom, you took me out of trouble and gave me a chance. Look at me now.”
He also thanked Sanders, calling him a life-changing mentor. “Coach Prime, you’ve done more than anyone can imagine. You believed in me when others didn’t, and you’ve shaped my life forever,” Hunter said, adding a touch of humor by promising to beat Sanders in a game of golf soon.
The 2024 season was nothing short of historic for Hunter. With 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps, he became the only FBS player with over 150 snaps on both sides of the ball. His versatility and impact shattered traditional boundaries, setting records and earning accolades along the way. From being named the first FBS player to win Power 5 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors in the same season to delivering game-winning plays, Hunter’s achievements transcended the ordinary.
Hunter’s journey, however, wasn’t just about stats—it was a story of perseverance and faith. As he hoisted the Heisman Trophy, he dedicated it to his family, teammates, and those who believed in him. “This is for all of you who saw the vision before I did,” he said, his voice cracking. “For my teammates at Colorado and Jackson State, for my family, and for Coach Prime—thank you for believing in me.”
With this historic victory, Hunter solidified his legacy as one of the most remarkable players in college football history. The Heisman Trophy was not just a personal achievement but a testament to his journey, his team, and the transformative power of belief and hard work.