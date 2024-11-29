Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy race by the numbers
Travis Hunter has cemented his place as one of the most electrifying players in college football, showcasing a rare combination of dominance on both sides of the ball. Despite his stellar defensive performance, Hunter was notably excluded from the list of Thorpe Award finalists, a decision that has sparked debate among fans and analysts alike.
Defensively, Hunter’s numbers tell a compelling story. Across 343 coverage snaps, he has been targeted just 34 times—less than 10% of the time—making him one of only two FBS players with such a low target rate. This statistic alone underscores how quarterbacks avoid throwing in his direction, recognizing the risk he poses.
In 11 games, he has been targeted two times or less in six contests, allowing only 20 receptions for 187 yards. Hunter has surrendered the fewest first downs of any cornerback nationally, with just six. Furthermore, he has allowed only one touchdown and five plays of 15 yards or more. His tackling efficiency is equally remarkable, as he has stopped the receiver on 19 of the 20 catches he has allowed. Add to this his 30 tackles, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions, and it’s clear why he is considered one of the best defensive backs in the country.
Offensively, Hunter’s contributions are equally impressive. With 82 receptions for 1,036 yards and 13 total touchdowns, he has emerged as a dominant wide receiver. His ability to create separation, make contested catches, and deliver in clutch moments makes him an invaluable asset for his team. His versatility and workload are unparalleled, making him a true two-way star in an era where such players are increasingly rare.
Hunter’s excellence has not gone unnoticed in the awards circuit. He is a finalist for prestigious honors, including the Walter Camp and Maxwell Awards (Player of the Year), the Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year), the Biletnikoff Award (Best Receiver), and the Hornung Award (Most Versatile Player). His ability to excel as both a lockdown corner and a game-changing wide receiver makes him a legitimate contender for these accolades.
Despite being snubbed by the Thorpe Award, Travis Hunter’s statistical dominance, impact on the field, and recognition across multiple award categories affirm his status as arguably the best player in college football. His rare talent and versatility make him a once-in-a-generation player.