Travis Hunter says "major money" was elsewhere but following Prime was key
Travis Hunter has made it clear that his decision to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado wasn't driven by financial gain from Name, Image, and Likeness deals. Instead, Hunter is focused on a long-term goal of being in the NFL. In a recent interview with Overtime, he emphasized his mindset by saying, “It’s not about the NIL, it’s about the NFL... If I would’ve went somewhere else, I could’ve got a major amount of money.”
Hunter's decision to forgo short-term riches highlights his commitment to achieving generational wealth and reaching the pinnacle of football by playing at the highest level.
The opportunity to play for Sanders, one of the greatest defensive backs in NFL history, underscores his belief in the coaching and mentorship he'll receive. “You see where I’m at, with the best coach that’s going to put me in the best situation,” he explained. Sanders has built a reputation as a coach who not only pushes his players to excel but also helps them navigate their journey toward professional success. For Hunter, playing for Coach Prime represents the best possible pathway to realizing his NFL dreams.
It all make perfect sense for Hunter, who has been a standout player for the Buffaloes and continue his Heisman Trophy campaign with impressive performances both on offense and defense. His versatility and ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball have made him a key figure in Colorado's resurgence this season.
After a well-earned bye week, the Buffaloes are preparing for a crucial matchup against the No. 20 Kansas State Wildcats. This game will be pivotal in determining their path forward in the season, and Hunter will once again be a vital component in the team’s pursuit of victory. His performances have garnered national attention, solidifying his status as one of college football’s most exciting players and future NFL prospects.