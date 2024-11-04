Travis Hunter shows respect for NFL great with jersey decision
Travis Hunter has made it clear that his respect for Tom Brady's legacy runs deep. The young star, who has turned heads with his dynamic play on both sides of the ball, recently spoke about how he would handle being drafted by the New England Patriots — a scenario that’s becoming increasingly possible given Hunter's projected high draft stock in 2025. Despite his reputation as a confident and bold player, Hunter’s humility shines through in his stance on Brady's iconic number. "I'm not gonna wear Tom Brady's number," Hunter said. "That's too much legacy in that jersey. I respect Tom Brady too much."
This sentiment from Hunter reflects the growing respect he has within the football community, not only for his talent but also for his maturity and awareness of the sport's history. Brady's number 12 is synonymous with one of the most storied careers in NFL history. To Hunter, wearing that number would feel like stepping into shoes that even he, a Heisman Trophy candidate and one of the most hyped prospects, feels are too big. The deference he shows to Brady is refreshing in a sports landscape that often celebrates the bold and brash.
Currently, Hunter is widely recognized as one of the top talents in college football, and his potential has been acknowledged across draft projections, where he's consistently ranked in the top five for 2025. But beyond his status as a game-changer, it’s his reverence for legends like Brady that sets him apart. Hunter’s humility not only resonates with fans but also strengthens his appeal to teams looking for players who understand the culture and history of the sport. If the Patriots were to draft Hunter, fans could expect to see a new number on his jersey — a tribute to his respect for Brady’s legacy.
In a league that celebrates legacy and tradition, Hunter’s perspective is a powerful reminder that greatness is as much about acknowledging those who came before as it is about forging one’s own path.