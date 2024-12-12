Travis Hunter signs with Adidas before Heisman presentation
Travis Hunter continues to captivate the football world as he prepares for a professional career, solidifying his status as one of the sport’s most dynamic players. The Colorado Buffaloes star has added a significant milestone to his résumé by signing an endorsement deal with Adidas. This partnership, announced Thursday, will see Hunter representing the brand in marketing campaigns and both on and off the field.
Hunter’s announcement comes during an already monumental week leading up to the Heisman Trophy ceremony, where he is a finalist. His groundbreaking two-way season with Colorado has earned him recognition alongside other standout players, including Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, all of whom also represent Adidas.
Joining an Adidas roster that includes NFL superstars like Patrick Mahomes and rising talents such as Micah Parsons and Michael Penix Jr., Hunter expressed excitement about the collaboration. “The partners they currently have are top tier with some of the best young guys like me,” Hunter said. “I’m pumped to join the three stripes as we continue pushing the boundaries of the sport we all love.”
Hunter’s performance in the 2024 season was nothing short of historic. The versatile wide receiver and cornerback played 672 offensive and 688 defensive snaps, making him the only FBS player with over 150 snaps on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he ranked in the top six nationally with 92 receptions, 1,152 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns, leading the Power 4 in receiving touchdowns. Defensively, his impact was equally profound, with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. This unique skill set has earned him AP Player of the Year honors, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
Travis Hunter shares heartfelt message for Deion Sanders before Alamo Bowl
Aaron Seabron, general manager of U.S. sports at Adidas, praised Hunter’s unparalleled versatility and drive. “Travis is undeniably one of the most dynamic athletes in any sport, and we’re excited to collaborate with him and celebrate all that he accomplishes as he transitions into the next phase of what promises to be a long and successful career.”
In addition to his Heisman candidacy, Hunter is a finalist for numerous prestigious awards, including the Maxwell, Bednarik, and Biletnikoff Awards. His efforts also propelled Colorado to its best season since 2016. As a projected top-five NFL draft pick, Hunter’s future is undeniably bright, and his Adidas partnership underscores his growing influence both on and off the field.