Travis Hunter takes over as Heisman front-runner. Who might stand in his way?
The race for the Heisman Trophy is heating up, and while quarterbacks typically dominate the conversation, this season has brought a unique contender to the forefront: Colorado Buffaloes’ all-purpose phenom, Travis Hunter. Known for his dual role as both a wide receiver and a defensive back, Hunter is doing something rarely seen at this level of football. He is playing nearly every snap on both sides of the ball, and excelling in ways that have not been seen since the era of single-platoon football.
Hunter’s performance so far has been nothing short of extraordinary. In his most recent game against Colorado State, he played an astounding 123 of 138 total snaps, contributing in multiple ways. Offensively, he recorded 100 receiving yards, and defensively, he added an interception and five tackles. He followed that up with another 100-yard receiving effort against Baylor, along with the game-sealing turnover. His impact on the field is unmatched in today’s game, and he’s setting the bar high for future Heisman hopefuls. Hunter’s offensive stats are impressive—he ranks fourth in the nation in receptions per game and is a top-ten player in receiving yards and touchdown catches. On defense, he’s equally remarkable, with his ability to shut down opposing quarterbacks and break up passes.
It’s difficult to compare Hunter to anyone in recent memory because what he’s doing simply hasn’t been done in modern college football. The last player to contribute meaningfully on both sides of the ball at the highest level was likely Paul Hornung, who won the 1956 Heisman Trophy. Like Hunter, Hornung was an all-purpose marvel, and his versatility helped him win the award, even on a Notre Dame team with a losing record. Other two-way players come to mind like Georgia's Champ Bailey and Michigan's Desmond Howard. But neither played the way "Saucy-T" does.
However, Hunter faces a challenge that could hurt his Heisman campaign: the fact that Colorado may not finish as a national title contender. Despite Hunter’s heroics, the Buffaloes are a team struggling to find balance and might not have the resume Heisman voters typically look for in a winner. The group casting ballots tend to favor quarterbacks on national title contenders, and this season there is no shortage of strong quarterback candidates, including Jalen Milroe of Alabama, Cam Ward of Miami, and Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss.
While the Heisman race is still wide open, if Hunter continues to perform at this unprecedented level, he could force voters to reconsider the usual criteria. He’s redefining what it means to be the best player in college football, and perhaps this is the year that a player like him, transcending traditional roles, finally takes home the trophy.