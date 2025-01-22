Travis Hunter to Titans? New GM says team won't pass on 'Generational' talent
The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing in recent memory, and the spotlight has firmly landed on Travis Hunter, a generational talent whose rare two-way abilities at cornerback and wide receiver have captivated the masses.
Tennessee Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi’s recent comments about prioritizing generational talent with the first overall pick only amplified the buzz surrounding Hunter, who won the 2024 Heisman Trophy and solidified himself as one of the most dynamic players in college football history.
“We won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft,” Borgonzi said on Wednesday.
Hunter’s rise to prominence began with his seismic decision to flip his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, following Deion Sanders. After showcasing his elite skills at the HBCU level, Hunter transferred to Colorado, where he truly exploded onto the national stage. In 2024, he delivered one of the most impressive two-way seasons since legends like Charles Woodson and Champ Bailey. Hunter’s ability to excel at both cornerback and wide receiver, combined with his unmatched conditioning and mental toughness, has made him a once-in-a-lifetime prospect.
As a cornerback, Hunter’s skill set is unparalleled. Standing at 6-foot-1 with ideal length and athleticism, he possesses a rare blend of speed, awareness, and instinct. During the 2024 season, he allowed only 22 receptions on 38 targets for a mere 205 yards, while recording four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. His advanced metrics are astounding, with just 91 yards surrendered after the catch all season. Hunter’s ability to mirror receivers in man coverage and anticipate plays in zone schemes makes him a nightmare for quarterbacks.
What truly sets Hunter apart is his ball-hawking ability, a trait sharpened by his time as a wide receiver. He has a knack for disrupting plays at the catch point, whether on deep routes or quick slants. His technique in press coverage is refined, and his recovery speed allows him to compensate for occasional missteps. While he isn’t the most physical tackler, his willingness and technique in run support show he’s more than capable of making a difference.
Hunter’s contributions on offense are equally remarkable. In 2024, he amassed 1,258 receiving yards on 96 receptions, with 15 touchdowns, ranking among the nation’s best. Despite being a marked man for opposing defenses, he consistently produced, demonstrating patience, precise route-running, and an innate ability to track the football. His performance against Colorado State, where he left defenders in the dust with a veteran-like release in the red zone, exemplifies his polished skill set.
Hunter’s yards-after-catch (YAC) ability further elevates his profile. With 23 missed tackles forced, his 25% missed tackle rate underscores his elusiveness and creativity in space. His spatial awareness, body control, and quick decision-making allow him to navigate defenses with ease. Whether running crisp routes or improvising in tight situations, Hunter’s football IQ and athleticism make him a nightmare for defenders.
One of the most awe-inspiring aspects of Hunter’s 2024 campaign was his sheer workload. Logging over 1,500 snaps in a single season, he defied conventional limits of endurance and showcased his incredible conditioning. This extraordinary feat speaks volumes about his dedication and physical resilience, attributes that NFL teams covet in elite prospects.
Determining Hunter’s best position at the next level is a challenge because he excels so thoroughly at both cornerback and wide receiver. On defense, his ability to shut down top receivers and create turnovers makes him an invaluable asset. On offense, his route-running, hands, and YAC skills are reminiscent of some of the NFL’s elite wideouts. While many scouts lean toward cornerback as his primary position, given the transition to the pro game, others see untapped potential as a wide receiver.
What makes Travis Hunter truly generational is not just his two-way prowess but the seamless way he balances his roles. He became the first player in history to win both the Biletnikoff Award (best receiver) and the Bednarik Award (best defender) in the same season, cementing his legacy as a college football legend.
Whether Hunter becomes an All-Pro cornerback, a game-breaking receiver, or even both, his future in the NFL is bound to be spectacular. The debate over his best position is less about limitations and more about the abundance of possibilities.
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, one thing is certain: Travis Hunter is a player who redefines what’s possible on the football field. The Titans would be getting a once-in-a-lifetime player by taking him with the top pick.