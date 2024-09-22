Travis Hunter's career ready to take off with United Airlines deal
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter has taken another significant step in his growing career by signing a name, image, and likeness deal with United Airlines. Hunter announced the partnership on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing his usual confidence with a playful caption: "Just a reminder that Travis Hunter can play whatever position is needed." Although the details of the deal haven't been disclosed, Hunter will be featured in various advertising and social media campaigns for United Airlines throughout the year.
Maggie Schmerin, Chief Advertising Officer at United Airlines, spoke to SI about how the collaboration with Hunter came together. "There was a natural foundation there," Schmerin explained. "We looked at who could help us sell the message of the 'College Football Routes'. We start by looking at the great teams we already sponsor and have a relationship with. Since NIL has been around, we've been able to work directly with the players, which is an added benefit for us."
Hunter's partnership with United Airlines followed Colorado’s stunning 2023 season-opening upset against TCU, a game that put the talented athlete in the spotlight. Playing both wide receiver and cornerback, Hunter's all-around performance garnered immense praise. Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders even joked about the toll playing both sides of the ball took on Hunter's body, saying, "I don't know how many snaps [Travis Hunter] played, but we'll put a hot tub on the plane for him to make sure he's straight." This quip reportedly sparked the interest of United Airlines, which quickly turned into a formal partnership.
Schmerin expressed the excitement United Airlines has about teaming up with Hunter, noting that Denver is a key market for the airline. "Denver is our fastest-growing hub at United. We’re the most flown airline in the city. It’s just a great story to tell with a player who has national appeal but also has a ton of local interest," Schmerin said. The connection makes perfect sense, as United Airlines is not only the largest private employer in Denver with over 10,000 employees, but it is also the official airline of the Colorado Buffaloes. Their investment of nearly $1 billion in Denver International Airport’s (DIA) infrastructure demonstrates their deep ties to the city and region.
For Hunter, the deal is another accolade in what has already been a breakout season. As one of college football’s most electrifying players, he continues to build a strong case for Heisman consideration. Hunter’s remarkable performances on both sides of the ball have included five consecutive 100-yard receiving games and a game-sealing forced fumble on defense during Colorado’s win against Baylor on Saturday night. His versatility and playmaking ability make him a perfect fit for a brand looking to align with top-tier talent and a local star with national appeal.
United Airlines, known for its 'College Football Routes' marketing campaign, is expanding its reach to cater to football fans across the country. The airline has added 129 flights this season to ensure fans can travel to see their favorite teams, including Colorado, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and USC. United has been promoting college football travel since 2019, but their involvement in the sport has grown significantly with the rise of NIL deals.
The promotion isn't limited to just college either, with United expanded flights for Chicago Bears fans flying from the Windy City hub. "We're looking at the NFL as well," Schmerin added. "We've looked at the Bears, which is one of the NFL teams that we sponsor and made sure that we added flights to accommodate the schedule."
As for Hunter, his star is only rising. "Saucy-T" is projected by many to be a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, he’s expected to be a first-round pick, with some mock drafts even placing him as the No. 1 overall selection. For now, though, his focus remains on helping the Colorado Buffaloes continue their winning streak as they prepare to face UCF in Orlando. With both his athletic talent and business ventures growing, Travis Hunter is setting himself up as one of the most promising players to watch in college football this season.