Two Colorado standouts could rewrite NFL history next year
If the 2025 NFL Draft were held today, the Jacksonville Jaguars would own the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the New York Giants at No. 2 and the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 3. This hypothetical scenario sets the stage for the potential history-making selections of Colorado Buffaloes stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, two of college football's brightest talents. The possibility of these two players being drafted first and second overall—an unprecedented feat for teammates—underscores the meteoric rise of Coach Prime’s program at CU.
At No. 1, the Jaguars' situation is intriguing. With Trevor Lawrence entrenched as their franchise quarterback, Shedeur Sanders is not a fit for Jacksonville. Instead, the Jaguars could address pressing needs at offensive tackle or cornerback. If they remain at the top spot, offensive tackle options include LSU’s Will Campbell, Texas’s Kelvin Banks Jr., or Ohio State’s Josh Simmons. Selecting an anchor on the offensive line would echo past No. 1 picks like Eric Fisher (2013) and Orlando Pace (1997).
However, cornerback is also a critical need, and Travis Hunter offers a rare combination of elite coverage skills, physicality, and playmaking ability. Hunter’s ability to dominate defensively while also contributing offensively as a wide receiver makes him a unique asset. Selecting him No. 1 overall would mark the first time a cornerback has ever gone first in the draft, a move reminiscent of Hall of Famers like Deion Sanders and Charles Woodson, though neither was selected as high as Hunter might be.
If the Jaguars opt to trade the top pick, quarterback-needy teams like the Raiders could move up for Shedeur Sanders. However, if Jacksonville stays put and takes Hunter, the New York Giants would likely make Sanders their choice at No. 2 overall. With Daniel Jones released, the Giants are in dire need of a franchise quarterback.
Coach Prime says Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter won't skip bowl game
Sanders, with his incredible composure, football IQ, and elite production at CU, fits the mold. In his college career, he has completed 71% of his passes, thrown 57 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions, and demonstrated NFL-ready traits such as pocket awareness and decision-making. Sanders also brings a level of star power perfect for the New York market, where his confidence and pedigree—honed under the mentorship of his father, Deion Sanders—would shine.
SNL alum adds to Deion Sanders' NFL rumors with interesting insight
Should Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders go first and second overall, it would mark the first time since 2000 (Penn State’s Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington) that teammates were drafted consecutively at the top. Their success would solidify their legacies as trailblazers, proving that talent and hard work can rewrite history.