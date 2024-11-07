Tyler Brown becomes Colorado's latest two-way player
Tyler Brown is stepping into an expanded role for Colorado ahead of their anticipated game with Texas Tech, filling in some crucial gaps for head coach Deion Sanders.
Brown, an offensive lineman for the Buffaloes, is being asked to contribute on the defensive side after the team suffered season-ending losses of Dayon Hayes and Taurean Carter. Brown was recently seen in practice taking defensive tackle reps in Robert Livingston's defensive scheme, as captured by Well Off Media.
His move to defense comes with a sense of familiarity, as Brown had experience on the defensive line during his high school days at St. Joseph Catholic in Mississippi. This versatility not only highlights his adaptability but also gives Colorado’s coaching staff added depth and flexibility in managing their defense. He'll try to be a run stopping force in the middle of the Buffs defensive front.
Deion Sanders asks if Texas Tech tradition is illegal before showdown
Colorado is searching for any advantage as they look to regain momentum after the bye week. The Buffaloes have shown resilience on the road, with three consecutive away wins, and are eager to extend that streak against Texas Tech. The matchup comes at a pivotal moment for the Buffs, who are working to fine-tune both their offensive and defensive fronts and improve on consistency heading into this Big 12 game. By adding Brown into the defensive rotation, Sanders and his team are taking strategic steps to shore up the line and prepare for the intensity Texas Tech is known to bring.
Kickoff for this highly anticipated showdown is set for 4 p.m. ET on FOX, with Colorado aiming to build on their successful road run. Tyler Brown’s transition to defense represents not just a tactical shift, but a testament to the depth and adaptability Deion Sanders has cultivated within the team.
Brown’s efforts on the line could prove critical as the Buffaloes look to contain Texas Tech’s offensive threats and control the game. The stage is set for another test of Colorado’s road resilience, and Brown’s expanded role might just give the Buffs the edge they need to come out on top.