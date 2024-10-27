UPDATE: Colorado takes early lead with Sanders 3-yard TD to Hunter vs. Cincinnati
The Colorado Buffaloes could not have scripted a better start against Cincinnati. Playing in front of a sold-out Folsom Field crowd, they set the tone with a fierce opening series. The Buffaloes’ defense immediately took charge, forcing Cincinnati into a three-and-out, holding them to zero yards gained. This quick, decisive stop gave Colorado excellent field position, igniting the energy on the sidelines and in the stands.
Taking over on offense, Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes orchestrated an 11-play, 64-yard drive, blending patience with aggression. Seven of the opening scripted plays were designed runs, a strategy that kept Cincinnati's defense guessing and allowed the Buffs to control the pace. Sanders looked comfortable, executing each play with precision, keeping the drive alive and inching closer to the end zone with each play.
As they closed in, Sanders found his favorite target, Travis Hunter, for a 3-yard touchdown pass. It marked Sanders’ seventh touchdown pass of the season, another milestone for the Heisman hopeful quarterback, and put Colorado on the board with a 7-0 lead at the 9:32 mark of the first quarter. The drive was a showcase of Sanders’ leadership and offensive command, reaffirming why he's considered one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
The early lead electrified the Folsom Field crowd, with fans rallying behind the Buffaloes as they seized momentum. This calculated, well-executed opening sequence was the perfect way for Colorado to kick off the game, setting a strong foundation as they aimed for victory.