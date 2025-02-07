Warren Sapp compares Travis Hunter to NFL greats for incredible work ethic
Warren Sapp witnessed something truly remarkable during his first year on Deion Sanders’ coaching staff at Colorado. The rise of Travis Hunter as one of the most electrifying two-way players in recent memory.
Hunter, who dazzled on both offense and defense, capped off a historic 2024 season by capturing the Heisman Trophy and positioning himself as a top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Reflecting on his experience, Sapp appeared on The Rich Eisen Show ahead of Super Bowl LIX to share just how special Hunter’s performance was. He highlighted not just the results, but the fierce dedication and passion that set Hunter apart from almost everyone he has encountered in his illustrious career.
Sapp—a Hall of Fame defensive lineman who competed alongside or against legends such as Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Derek Brooks, and Ray Lewis—told Eisen that Hunter’s “appetite for the ball” was unlike anything he had ever seen.
Deion Sanders leaves no doubt about future: "I couldn't coach pro ball"
According to Sapp, the most astounding element of Hunter’s game was his relentlessness. On offense, Hunter put up 1,258 receiving yards and led the Big 12 with 15 touchdowns, routinely outmaneuvering defenders on explosive vertical routes and quick cuts alike. Then, almost without missing a beat, he’d line up at cornerback and register 36 tackles and four interceptions, providing lockdown coverage and flashing genuine star power on defense.
Sapp recalled a meeting in which defensive coordinator Robert Livingston and others marveled at a series of Hunter’s recent plays. Sapp expressed a sentiment many around Colorado’s program shared throughout the season. “It’s an absolute pleasure to watch you work every day," Sapp said. That sentiment echoed across the college football landscape as Hunter captivated fans and scouts alike with his two-way dominance.
Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders make noise on Super Bowl Radio Row
As early as Week 2, Sapp confidently predicted Hunter would win the Heisman, convinced no one else in college football could match his combination of skills, enthusiasm, and sheer love for the game.
Sapp's prediction came to fruition, and now, NFL teams eagerly await the chance to secure a talent who has proven he can excel at the highest level on both offense and defense. From Sapp’s front-row perspective, there’s little doubt that Hunter’s ascent has only just begun.