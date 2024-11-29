WATCH: Colorado defensive back DJ McKinney pick-six vs. Oklahoma State
No. 25 Colorado delivered a resounding statement in their home finale, taking a commanding 45-0 lead over Oklahoma State, capped by DJ McKinney’s electrifying 13-yard pick-six against his former team.
On Senior Day, the Buffaloes excelled in all three phases of the game, sending Folsom Field into a frenzy. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the undeniable centerpiece of the night, not only leading the charge with precision passing but also receiving the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award before kickoff, cementing his legacy as one of the nation’s elite senior quarterbacks.
Sanders’ historic evening saw him shatter Colorado’s single-season passing yardage record, further solidifying his place among the program's all-time greats. His connection with Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Wester kept the Cowboys' defense off balance, while Micah Welch added explosiveness on the ground. On the other side of the ball, Colorado’s defense dominated from the outset. Hunter’s early interception swung the momentum firmly in the Buffaloes’ favor, setting the tone for an unrelenting defensive effort that stifled Oklahoma State at every turn.
McKinney’s pick-six epitomized the team’s swagger and resilience under Deion Sanders. It was a poetic moment for the former Cowboy, showcasing the “Prime Effect” in full force. The Buffaloes' ability to capitalize on turnovers and control the tempo was a testament to their growth throughout the season.
With this dominant performance, Colorado remains in the hunt for the Big 12 title, demonstrating the firepower and resilience that have become their hallmark. The Buffaloes' remarkable resurgence continues to capture national attention. Under Coach Prime’s leadership, Colorado is establishing itself as a rising powerhouse, with stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter lighting the way.