WATCH: Colorado's DJ McKinney 25-yard interception vs. BYU in Alamo Bowl
The Colorado Buffaloes found themselves in an early hole during the Alamo Bowl on Saturday night, trailing 10-0 to BYU after the first quarter. A one-yard touchdown run by Cougars running back LJ Martin and a booming 51-yard field goal by Will Ferrin gave BYU the edge in San Antonio. However, as time ticked down in the opening frame, Colorado’s defense delivered a critical play to shift momentum back in their favor.
DJ McKinney, the Buffaloes' standout defensive back, made a statement with his third interception of the season. On the final play of the first quarter, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff pitched the ball to Gerry Bohanon, who attempted a deep throw downfield. McKinney read the play perfectly, cutting in front of the intended receiver and snatching the ball out of the air to end the Cougars' drive. Although Retzlaff initiated the play, the turnover was credited to Bohanon, marking BYU’s only mistake of the game.
McKinney’s interception provided a much-needed spark for the Buffaloes, who were seeking their first bowl victory in nearly two decades under head coach Deion Sanders. The takeaway energized the Colorado sideline and set the stage for the Buffs to climb back into the game.
Shedeur Sanders expected to be 'Grown' in Alamo Bowl finale vs. BYU
The Alamo Bowl marked a significant milestone for Colorado, as it was not only the program’s first postseason appearance under Sanders but also the first time the Buffs and Cougars squared off as conference rivals in a bowl setting. BYU’s transition into the Big 12 added another layer of intrigue to this rare postseason matchup between the two teams.
Deion Sanders fights back tears in pregame interview at Alamo Bowl
For McKinney, the interception further solidified his reputation as one of Colorado’s top defensive playmakers. His knack for creating turnovers has been a key factor for the Buffs' defense throughout the season, and his timely pick against BYU underscored the importance of opportunistic play in critical moments. As the game progressed, Colorado looked to build off McKinney’s momentum and claw their way back into contention.