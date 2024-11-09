WATCH: Colorado's LaJohntay Wester 23-yard touchdown catch vs. Texas Tech
LaJohntay Wester’s explosive 23-yard touchdown grab from Shedeur Sanders marked a pivotal moment for the Colorado Buffaloes as they worked to rally back against Texas Tech in Lubbock. Early on, the Red Raiders took advantage of the home-field intensity, and with tortillas flying through the air and the raucous crowd in full voice, the Buffaloes found themselves on their heels. By the end of the first quarter, Colorado was staring down a 13-0 deficit, struggling to establish rhythm against a fired-up Texas Tech defense.
However, Wester’s touchdown injected life into the Buffaloes' offense and gave them much-needed momentum. The play unfolded as Sanders scanned the field and saw Wester breaking free down the sideline. As he launched the pass, Heisman front-runner Travis Hunter delivered a crucial block, clearing a lane for Wester to turn on the jets and secure the score. The touchdown not only trimmed the deficit but showcased the chemistry building between Sanders, Hunter, and Wester on the field.
The touchdown energized Colorado, and while they still had work to do, Wester’s score seemed to steady the Buffaloes, giving them renewed focus. Late in the second quarter, Colorado was finally able to strike again, this time with kicker Alejandro Mata nailing a 26-yard field goal with just 30 seconds left on the clock. Mata’s field goal brought Colorado to within three points heading into halftime, providing them with the opportunity to regroup and strategize for a second-half comeback.
Despite the tough environment, Wester’s touchdown and Mata’s field goal left the Buffaloes within striking distance, showing they could hold their own and adapt to the Lubbock atmosphere.