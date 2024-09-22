WATCH: Colorado's Omarion Miller 58-yard insane touchdown vs. Baylor
With the first half winding down and the Colorado Buffaloes trailing Baylor 24-10, Omarion Miller made a game-changing play that electrified the crowd and breathed new life into his team.
With 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders dropped back and fired a precise pass to Miller. Positioned near midfield, Miller made an acrobatic grab, showcasing his incredible hands and concentration despite tight coverage from the Baylor defense.
What followed was a stunning display of athleticism and determination. Miller broke free from a defender, turned upfield, and sprinted toward the end zone, weaving through Baylor's secondary with explosive speed. His 58-yard catch-and-run cut through the Bears' defense like a hot knife through butter. By the time Miller crossed the goal line, the Buffaloes had dramatically narrowed the gap, bringing the score to 24-17.
Miller’s spectacular play added to Colorado’s impressive 217 yards of total offense, with the Buffaloes racking up 12 first downs in the first half. Sanders, who had been efficient through the air, went 13-of-22 for 162 passing yards. He accounted for two total touchdowns, one of which came earlier in the first quarter when he ran the ball in from 2 yards out.
Deion Sanders explains why Travis Hunter doesn't belong on the sidelines in the NFL
Baylor had taken control of the game with key plays of their own, including a 100-yard kickoff return by Jamaal Bell and a gutsy 45-yard touchdown run by quarterback Sawyer Robinson on a fourth-and-two. Miller’s electrifying catch-and-run, however, ensured that the Buffaloes were still very much in the fight heading into the second half.
Colorado will get the ball to start the second half.