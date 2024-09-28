WATCH: Colorado's Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig outstanding 95-yard scoop-six vs. UCF
The Colorado Buffaloes capped off an impressive performance against UCF with a 95-yard scoop-and-score by safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, extending their lead to 48-21 with just over five minutes left in the game.
Silmon-Craig’s touchdown was the exclamation point on a game in which the Buffaloes thoroughly outplayed UCF, despite entering the contest as 14-point underdogs. The play underscored Colorado’s dominance on defense, as they effectively neutralized UCF's vaunted rushing attack, which had been the best in the nation leading up to the game.
Travis Hunter continued to build his Heisman Trophy resume with an outstanding performance on both offense and defense. The two-way star made several key plays, including an acrobatic 23-yard touchdown catch as part of his 89 receiving yards. On defense, Hunter was just as impactful, helping to shut down UCF’s passing game and contributing to Colorado’s ability to control the tempo and flow of the game.
The win was a statement for head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, who improved to 4-1 on the season. After being doubted as significant underdogs, Colorado showcased its ability to compete on both sides of the ball, turning heads nationally in the process.
The Buffaloes’ resurgence continues to be one of the biggest storylines in college football, and with this victory, they are sure to generate even more buzz as they head into the heart of the season. This performance could further propel players like Hunter into the national spotlight, while also reinforcing the team’s upward trajectory under Coach Prime.