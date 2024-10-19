WATCH: Colorado's Colton Hood 46-yard interception return vs. Arizona
Colorado displayed dominance in their matchup against Arizona, taking control of the game from the start and building a commanding 31-7 lead late in the fourth quarter.
With just over six minutes remaining, the Buffaloes' defense sealed the victory with a big play. Freshman cornerback Colton Hood intercepted an Arizona pass and returned it 46 yards, putting Colorado in prime scoring position. This defensive highlight further underscored Colorado’s comprehensive team effort, particularly impressive considering star player Travis Hunter was sidelined for the entire second half.
Following Hood's interception, the Buffaloes capitalized with a 34-yard field goal from Alejandro Mata, extending their lead to 34-7 with 4:42 left on the clock. Mata’s reliable leg capped off an impressive performance by Colorado, ensuring their lead was insurmountable as the game wound down. Throughout the contest, Coach Prime's squad played with precision and focus, reflecting the growing maturity and cohesion of the team.
Without Hunter, Colorado's defense still thrived, with key contributions across the board, including Hood’s game-changing interception. On offense, Shedeur Sanders continued to lead the charge, executing the game plan effectively, while the running game and special teams chipped in to maintain control of the clock and field position.
This victory propels Colorado to a 5-2 record, marking another significant step forward for Coach Prime’s program. The Buffaloes’ ability to dominate even without one of their top players on the field speaks volumes about their depth and preparedness, as they continue to make waves in the college football world.