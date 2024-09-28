WATCH: Colorado's Dallan Hayden 14-yard touchdown run vs. UCF
Colorado silenced UCF's home crowd, known as the "Bounce House," by taking a commanding 21-7 lead with a 14-yard touchdown run by Dallan Hayden. This marked Hayden’s first touchdown of the season and capped off an impressive drive that left the UCF defense reeling. As Hayden broke through the defense, the once-lively crowd grew quiet, feeling the weight of Colorado’s momentum swing. Colorado came into the game as 14-point underdogs, but they quickly proved they were more than ready to challenge the heavily favored Knights.
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado’s star quarterback, had a nearly flawless start to the game, completing 14 of his 17 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. His precision and poise in the pocket were evident from the start, as he connected on a 23-yard strike to two-way standout Travis Hunter, who continues to excel on both offense and defense. Sanders later showed off his arm strength, delivering a 47-yard bomb to wide receiver Will Sheppard, adding to Colorado’s impressive offensive performance.
Despite entering the game with many doubters, Colorado has shown resilience, building an early lead and dictating the pace. Sanders’ leadership and Hayden’s timely run have helped the Buffaloes establish control, silencing UCF fans and putting the Knights on their heels. Colorado's underdog mentality has been on full display, and with the two-score lead, they’ve set the stage for what could be a stunning upset in Orlando. The Buffaloes are playing with confidence, looking to pull off the improbable in the Bounce House.