WATCH: Colorado's Isaiah Augustave 2-yard touchdown run vs. Kansas State
Shedeur Sanders displayed his leadership and poise under pressure during a crucial moment in the Colorado Buffaloes' game against Kansas State. With his team trailing 24-14, Sanders orchestrated an impressive 12-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by running back Isaiah Augustave. The score trimmed Kansas State's lead to 24-21 with just 6:44 left on the clock, giving the Buffaloes renewed hope in a tightly contested game.
Throughout the drive, Sanders was near flawless, continuing his stellar performance as Colorado's "grown" quarterback. His precision and decision-making were on full display, completing 30 of his 34 pass attempts for 361 yards and two touchdowns by that point in the game. Sanders’ calm demeanor and ability to read the defense allowed him to move the ball effectively, despite losing two of his key playmakers, Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr., to injuries earlier in the game.
In the absence of Hunter and Horn Jr., Sanders showed versatility and adaptability, utilizing other targets and relying on a balanced offensive attack. His ability to lead the team without some of his top weapons further emphasized his maturity and leadership as the centerpiece of the Buffaloes' offense. The connection between Sanders and his remaining receivers, coupled with a powerful ground game from Augustave, kept the Kansas State defense on its heels.
Sanders’ composed leadership and efficiency brought Colorado back within striking distance, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. Despite the adversity, Sanders continued to elevate his teammates, embodying the competitiveness and resilience that has become a hallmark of his game.