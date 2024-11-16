WATCH: Colorado's Isaiah Augustave 37-yard touchdown run vs. Utah
The Colorado Buffaloes showcased their resilience and determination against the Utah Utes in a pivotal matchup that demonstrated their growth this season. Ending the first half with a touchdown, the Buffaloes carried their momentum into the second half with an explosive 37-yard touchdown run by standout running back Isaiah Augustave. This opening statement in the third quarter set the tone for the rest of the game, highlighting Augustave’s ability to make plays when it mattered most.
The Utah Utes began the second half with possession, but the Buffaloes’ defense, one of the strongest in the Big 12 Conference, quickly stepped up to prove its dominance. With 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Colorado’s Nikhai Hill-Green made a crucial interception, picking off Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson. The 11-yard return provided the Buffaloes with prime field position, allowing them to seize the momentum.
Capitalizing on the turnover, Colorado wasted no time putting more points on the board. A decisive handoff to Augustave saw him slicing through the Utah defense for another touchdown, increasing the Buffaloes' lead to 28-9. The drive highlighted Augustave’s consistency this season, marking his third touchdown of the year and reinforcing his role as a key contributor in the Buffs' offensive scheme.
The victory not only emphasized Colorado’s improvement under Coach Prime but also their ability to perform in high-stakes situations. With their eyes set on breaking a nearly decade-long losing streak against the Utes, the Buffaloes have proven their capability to compete at a high level. Their strong defensive showing and Augustave’s breakout performance were critical to securing this pivotal win, solidifying the Buffs as a rising force in college football.