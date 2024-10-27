WATCH: Colorado's Isaiah Augustave 7-yard touchdown vs. Cincinnati
The Colorado Buffaloes opened the second half with a spark, ignited by sophomore running back Isiah Augustave’s dash into the endzone, extending their lead to 31-14. This touchdown came after a frustrating start to the half, with the offense initially stalled on its opening drive. However, the Buffs regrouped and executed a successful drive that re-energized their momentum.
The drive began with a short gain by Augustave, setting the stage for what would be a methodical yet effective march down the field. Just minutes later, quarterback Shedeur Sanders connected with wide receiver LaJohntay Wester for an impressive 28-yard pass, propelling the Buffs into the red zone. This pivotal play showcased Sanders’ precision and Wester’s athleticism, as they collaborated to place the Buffs in prime scoring territory. The 62-yard drive, completed in six plays, culminated with Augustave’s determined touchdown run, a critical score that solidified Colorado’s control over the game.
Shedeur Sanders wears "Suit Up in Pink" Nike Air DT Max '96 in pregame
Despite the excitement, a tense moment arose when Sanders walked off the field slowly after the touchdown, greeted by trainers on the sideline. His health has been a focal point for the Buffs, who rely heavily on his leadership and playmaking ability. Reports indicated that Sanders was expected to return, bringing relief to the team and fans at Folsom Field.
With this score, the Buffs aimed to build on the positive momentum and set their sights on achieving their sixth win of the season. The drive encapsulated their resilience and determination to close out the second half strong, as they looked to maintain their standing and keep their season aspirations alive.