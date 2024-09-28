WATCH: Colorado's LaJohntay Wester 10-yard touchdown vs. UCF
LaJohntay Wester made a pivotal play for the Colorado Buffaloes, snagging a 10-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders with just 1:23 remaining in the third quarter. This score extended the Buffs’ lead to 41-21, restoring a 20-point cushion in a game where Colorado was a 14-point underdog. Sanders, displaying his poise and precision, connected with Wester for his third touchdown of the day, further establishing himself as a leader on the field.
Wester's touchdown not only demonstrated his skill but also exemplified the growing chemistry between him and Sanders. The Buffaloes' offense continued to roll, defying expectations and silencing doubters who had counted them out.
Meanwhile, Travis Hunter continued to impress on both sides of the ball. The Heisman hopeful made a signature statement with a remarkable interception earlier in the game, showcasing his dynamic athleticism. Hunter followed up the play by striking the iconic Heisman pose, adding a touch of swagger to his dominant performance.
This moment, with Wester’s touchdown and Hunter’s electrifying presence, marked a critical juncture in the Buffaloes' push to hold off their opponents and cement their dominance. With each of these stars shining bright, Colorado's upset bid seemed increasingly within reach as they surged ahead, riding their momentum toward an impressive finish.