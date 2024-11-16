WATCH: Colorado's LaJohntay Wester 76-yard punt return touchdown vs. Utah
The Colorado Buffaloes came out strong against the Utah Utes, shaking off a slow start to gain momentum with explosive plays in all phases of the game. The offense was the first to strike, as Shedeur Sanders connected with Will Sheppard for an early touchdown, putting the Buffs on the scoreboard in the first quarter. This set the tone for a spirited performance by Colorado, which has been looking for its first win over Utah since 2016.
On Utah’s ensuing possession, the Utes' offensive struggles were on full display. A near disaster occurred when running back Micah Bernard fumbled the ball. Although Utah managed to recover, their drive faltered, unable to secure a first down against a stout Buffaloes defense. Forced to punt, Utah sent the ball deep into Colorado territory, but that’s when the game’s most electric play unfolded.
LaJohntay Wester fielded the punt and delivered a jaw-dropping 76-yard return, slicing through Utah’s coverage team with precision and speed. The return electrified the Buffaloes’ sideline and the crowd, giving Colorado a commanding 14-3 lead. Wester’s play showcased the team’s ability to capitalize on special teams, a critical component of their strategy against a struggling Utah squad.
Colorado’s defense and special teams set the stage for a potential milestone victory, as the Buffs aim to break their seven-year losing streak against the Utes. With a strong start and momentum on their side, the Buffaloes demonstrated their readiness to compete and finish the season on a high note.