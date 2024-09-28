WATCH: Colorado's Micah Welch 1-yard touchdown vs. UCF
Colorado entering the game as 14-point underdogs and has delivered a powerful statement midway through the third quarter against UCF, taking a commanding 20-point lead. The pivotal moment came with a 1-yard touchdown run by Micah Welch, capping off an impressive drive. This score extended Colorado's lead and showcased the team's resilience and ability to dominate despite pre-game predictions.
The touchdown was set up by a beautiful 32-yard pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders to wide receiver Will Sheppard, a play that demonstrated Sanders' precise passing and Sheppard's ability to get open downfield. Sanders has been near perfect in the game, completing 25-of-30 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. His performance has been nothing short of masterful, showing poise, accuracy, and leadership as he guides the Buffaloes to what could be a defining victory.
Coming into the game as heavy underdogs, Colorado has defied expectations and shown the nation that they are a force to be reckoned with. Their offense has been clicking on all cylinders, with Sanders at the helm, orchestrating drives and making key throws under pressure. Meanwhile, the defense has held strong, preventing UCF from mounting any serious comeback.
Colorado’s stunning performance has not only silenced doubters but also solidified their position as a team capable of competing with anyone. With Sanders playing at an elite level and the offense firing on all fronts, the Buffaloes are well on their way to pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season, making a powerful statement to the college football world.