WATCH: Colorado's Micah Welch 2-yard touchdown run vs. Baylor

Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch made a crucial play late in the game against Baylor, scoring a 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 24. The play capped off a hard-fought drive and brought the Buffaloes back into contention in a tense matchup. His effort showed the team's resilience, and the run was an example of the ground game stepping up when needed.
Shedeur Sanders, the star quarterback for Colorado, is having another impressive game. As the game continues, Sanders is approaching yet another 300-yard passing performance, further solidifying his reputation as one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. He also contributed with his own 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, showcasing his versatility as both a passer and a runner. Sanders’ consistent ability to move the ball through the air and on the ground keeps the Buffaloes’ offense balanced and dangerous.
On the receiving end, Travis Hunter continues to prove his dominance. As the fourth quarter opened, Hunter had already recorded six receptions for 126 yards. This marks his fifth straight game of breaking the century mark, going back to last year. His ability to create space and make big plays in critical moments has made him one of Sanders’ most reliable targets. Hunter’s consistency and explosiveness in the passing game have been instrumental in keeping Colorado’s offense in rhythm.
With Sanders and Hunter leading the charge, along with the timely touchdown from the running back, the Buffaloes are pushing hard to secure a victory in this closely contested game.