WATCH: Colorado's Preston Hodge end zone interception vs. UCF
In a defensive slugfest between the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCF Knights, turnovers defined the early stages of the game. Colorado received the opening kickoff, and Shedeur Sanders took the field hoping to establish the Buffaloes' offense. However, disaster struck early when, on just the third play of the game, Sanders threw an interception to UCF’s defense, giving the Knights an excellent opportunity to score.
With the momentum swinging their way, UCF took over in great field position, led by quarterback KJ Jefferson. The Knights were eager to capitalize on the turnover and drive for an early lead. Jefferson moved the ball efficiently into the red zone, seemingly poised to break the scoreless deadlock. But just as quickly as the Knights had seized control, the Buffaloes struck back.
Colorado's defense stood tall, and with 8:46 remaining in the first quarter, safety Preston Hodge made a crucial play, intercepting Jefferson's pass in the red zone and returning it to the 20-yard line for a touchback. It was a pivotal moment, as Hodge's pick not only stifled UCF's scoring opportunity but also gave Colorado’s defense a surge of confidence. The game remained scoreless, and both teams continued to struggle in a defensive battle where neither offense could find consistent rhythm.
The interceptions on consecutive possessions set the tone for a game dominated by defense. Each team’s secondary displayed strong playmaking ability, and the quarterbacks struggled to find open targets. The Buffaloes and the Knights battled throughout the first quarter, with turnovers and defensive stops shaping the pace of the game.