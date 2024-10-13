WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders 11-yard TD pass to LaJohntay Wester vs. KSU
In a pivotal moment of the game, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the offense to a critical touchdown, giving the team a 28-24 lead. After an impressive 59-yard interception return by Colton Hood, Sanders and the offense were set up with great field position. The defense’s clutch play energized the Buffaloes, and Sanders took full advantage of the opportunity. Despite the absence of key offensive weapons Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr., who were both sidelined with injuries, Sanders demonstrated his leadership and precision under pressure.
With the ball deep in the opponent's territory, Sanders displayed his trademark poise, reading the defense and quickly finding an open target. On a well-executed play, he threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, who stepped up in the absence of Colorado's top playmakers. Wester ran a sharp route, and Sanders delivered a perfectly placed ball, allowing Wester to make the catch in the end zone. The touchdown capped off a vital drive, putting Colorado back on top after trailing earlier in the game.
Sanders' ability to maintain his composure without Hunter and Horn Jr. was a testament to his maturity as a quarterback. The connection with Wester showcased his ability to elevate the players around him, even in the face of adversity. Colton Hood’s interception and return gave the Buffaloes momentum, but it was Sanders’ precision passing and leadership that sealed the scoring drive, shifting the game’s momentum back in Colorado's favor as they took a four-point lead.