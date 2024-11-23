WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders 19-yard touchdown to Drelon Miller vs. Kansas
Shedeur Sanders and Drelon Miller provided a spark for the Colorado Buffaloes as they clawed their way back into the game against Kansas. After falling into an early 17-0 hole, the Buffaloes managed to shift momentum with two touchdown passes from Sanders, including a 19-yard strike to Miller late in the second quarter. The connection marked Miller's third touchdown of the season and added to Sanders' historic season, giving him a Colorado record 29 passing touchdowns on the year.
The game began with Kansas dominating time of possession, methodically marching down the field and capitalizing on Colorado’s defensive struggles. The Jayhawks' balanced offensive attack put the Buffs in a difficult position, building a commanding early lead. However, as he has done all season, Sanders demonstrated his poise under pressure and began chipping away at the deficit.
The first breakthrough came on a spectacular 51-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter, who once again showcased his two-way star power. Hunter streaked down the sideline, evading defenders and giving Colorado their first points of the afternoon. The energy at Folsom Field surged as the Buffaloes began to fight back.
Shortly before halftime, Sanders orchestrated another impressive drive, utilizing quick passes and smart decision-making to move Colorado into the red zone. With just over a minute left in the half, Sanders rolled out of the pocket and fired a perfectly placed pass to Miller, who made an athletic grab in the corner of the end zone. The score cut Kansas’ lead to 23-14, giving the Buffs much-needed momentum heading into the break.
The Buffaloes will receive the second-half kickoff with a chance to continue their comeback. While Sanders has already made history with his record-breaking performance, Colorado will need more of his heroics—and contributions from playmakers like Miller and Hunter—to complete the rally and secure a crucial victory.