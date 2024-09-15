WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders 2-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter vs. CSU
In the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State, the Colorado Buffaloes took a commanding 14-3 halftime lead, fueled by the connection between Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. Sanders, the Buffaloes' standout quarterback, found Wester for two first-half touchdowns, the first a 4-yard strike that showcased Wester's speed and Sanders' precise pass. The second came on a 34-yard catch and run, extending the Buffaloes' advantage and putting pressure on the Rams’ defense.
After the break, Sanders continued to lead the Buffs' offense with poise, guiding the team to another score. This time, he connected with star two-way player Travis Hunter on a crucial two-yard pass, pushing the Buffs' lead to 21-3. The duo's chemistry was on full display, demonstrating the Buffs' versatility and firepower in the red zone.
Colorado's 21 unanswered points have positioned them firmly in control as they seek to extend their winning streak to seven straight games against their in-state rivals. Sanders, known for his maturity and leadership, has been the engine of the Buffs' offense, making key plays when it matters most.
The Rams' defense has struggled to contain Sanders and his arsenal of playmakers, and the Buffs are capitalizing on every opportunity. With momentum firmly on their side, Colorado looks poised to continue their dominance in this historic rivalry and remain unbeaten in the series under the spotlight of a packed house.