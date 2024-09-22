WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders 2-yard touchdown run vs. Baylor
Shedeur Sanders led his team to an early advantage over the Baylor Bears with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, putting Colorado up 7-3 with 1:58 remaining in the first quarter.
Sanders showcased his composure and efficiency by starting the game perfectly, completing all six of his pass attempts for 59 yards. His precise passing set the tone for the Buffaloes, as they marched down the field on an impressive 11-play, 75-yard drive. The offensive drive was capped by Sanders' decisive rush into the end zone, displaying not only his arm but also his ability to contribute on the ground.
Colorado’s offense sought to balance its attack, especially as the rain began to fall at Folsom Field. With slippery conditions on the horizon, the Buffaloes made a concerted effort to incorporate the run game, aiming to keep Baylor’s defense off balance and prevent them from keying in on Sanders' passing abilities. Despite the wet conditions, Sanders remained sharp and calm, executing the drive with poise.
The score was a crucial one early in the game, as it established momentum for Colorado and provided confidence for the offense. Sanders, the focal point of the team under Coach Deion Sanders, demonstrated why he is one of the most promising quarterbacks in college football, using both his arm and legs to secure a lead.
This balanced approach kept the Bears' defense guessing, as Colorado aimed to maintain control amid the changing weather conditions.