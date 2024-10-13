WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders 25-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester vs. KSU
Shedeur Sanders showcased his precision once again, connecting with LaJohntay Wester for a 25-yard catch and run that ended with Wester weaving through defenders to find the end zone. The play capped off an impressive nine-play, 49-yard drive, giving the Buffaloes another crucial touchdown. It gave CU a 7-0 lead with 7:06 in the first quarter.
Wester’s ability to break free from defenders marked his sixth touchdown of the season, solidifying his role as one of Colorado’s most reliable offensive weapons.
The drive began with efficient execution from Sanders, who spread the ball around and kept the defense on its heels. His ability to move in the pocket and find open receivers was on full display, allowing the Buffaloes to march down the field with confidence. Wester’s touchdown came at a pivotal moment, energizing the team and further establishing the offensive rhythm.
On the scoring play, Wester caught a well-placed pass from Sanders and immediately made defenders miss. His vision and agility allowed him to navigate through multiple defensive backs, turning what seemed like a routine catch into an electric scoring play. The combination of Sanders’ accuracy and Wester’s elusiveness has been a consistent threat to opposing defenses all season.
With plays like the 25-yard strike to Wester, the Buffaloes are proving to be a well-rounded team capable of making big plays at crucial moments. Tune in to ESPN for the rest of the game between the Buffaloes and Wildcats from Folsom Field.