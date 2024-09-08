WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders 5-yard TD pass to LaJohntay Wester vs. Nebraska
The Colorado Buffaloes tried to make the best of a bad night in Lincoln. After being down 28-0 early, Shedeur Sanders led his team on two successful scoring drives, including a 5-yard touchdown to LaJohntay Wester. He took a blow to the head by Nebraska linebacker Mikai Gbayor with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. The targeting call was clearly noticeable and upheld by the officials.
The Buffs "Grown" QB struggled to find any consistency against Nebraska with 244 yards and a pick-six at the goal line in the first quarter. It's a stark difference from last week with Sanders going off for 445 yards and four touchdowns against North Dakota State. Wester got his first touchdown catch at Colorado after transferring from Florida Atlantic. The standout receiver was a bright spot for the Buffs who had 260 yards of total offense.
Colorado lost Shilo Sanders and Chidozie Nwankwo to forearm injuries in the game. Both left the game and were on the sidelines in slings. Shedeur Sanders also exited the field late, but his status is unknown. A set of heavy blows for the Buffs before conference play.
Colorado will move on to a Rocky Mountain Showdown meeting with Colorado State next week.