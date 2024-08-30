WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders 69-yard touchdown strike to Jimmy Horn Jr. vs. NDST
The Colorado Buffaloes took an early 7-3 lead over North Dakota State to kick off Coach Prime's second season in Boulder on Thursday night. A nice 41-yard catch and run from Shedeur Sanders to Travis Hunter put the Buffs on the board.
However, the Bison didn't waste any time to respond with a Joe Stoffel 7-yard touchdown catch from Cam Miller to retake the lead. Sanders took the next drive and found Jimmy Horn Jr. for a 69-yard strike to put Colorado back on top, 14-10, with 3:15 left in the first quarter.
CU's "Grown" QB is a perfect 5-for-5 with 134 yards and two touchdowns. It's clear to see he's wanting to leave an impression going into his final season in Boulder. The biggest question for the Buffs will be how they adjust and try to contain the Bison offense. They'll have to make adjustments as the game goes on.
The Buffs talked about getting the running game established, but that has yet to happen throughout the first quarter.