WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders 7-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard vs. KSU
With 4:44 left in the third quarter, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders connected with wide receiver Will Sheppard for a 7-yard touchdown pass, cutting Kansas State's lead to 21-14. The touchdown was Sheppard’s second of the season and came at a crucial moment as the Buffaloes tried to mount a comeback.
Sheppard, who now has four receptions for 69 yards in the game, stepped up in the absence of key wide receivers Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr., both sidelined due to injuries. The Buffaloes' receiving corps has faced increased pressure to perform, and Sheppard has been one of the players to rise to the occasion. His ability to create separation and find space in the end zone gave Sanders a reliable target, and the connection between the two was a highlight in a game where the Buffaloes were battling to stay within reach.
Sanders, showing his usual poise in the pocket, delivered a well-placed ball to Sheppard, capping off a crucial drive that helped shift momentum back in Colorado’s favor. As the Buffaloes look to stay competitive without some of their top playmakers, the continued emergence of Sheppard as a red-zone threat will be vital for their offense.
With Hunter and Horn sidelined, the pressure remains on Sheppard and the rest of the receiving corps to maintain productivity. As Colorado pushes forward, Sanders will need to rely on these emerging players to help keep their offense moving and stay competitive in what has been a hard-fought game against Kansas State.