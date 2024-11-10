WATCH: Colorado's Shilo Sanders 6-yard scoop six vs. Texas Tech
In a thrilling finish to the game in Lubbock, Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Shilo Sanders delivered a defining moment by scoring a 6-yard scoop-and-score touchdown to seal a 41-27 victory.
With less than a minute remaining, Sanders showcased his defensive awareness, pouncing on a loose ball and racing into the end zone, adding a final exclamation point to Colorado's performance. This marked the second touchdown of his career, following a pick-six he recorded last season against Colorado State. Sanders’ touchdown emphasized his knack for making big plays when it matters most, reinforcing his presence as a key contributor in Coach Prime’s defense.
The Buffaloes’ defense played a pivotal role throughout the game, creating pressure that kept the Texas Tech offense on edge. They forced three turnovers, including Sanders’ scoop-and-score, which turned the tide in the game’s final moments. The defense also notched six sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, underscoring their dominance and relentless pursuit. Their consistent penetration and pressure on the quarterback effectively disrupted Texas Tech’s offensive rhythm, leading to critical stops and creating opportunities for the offense.
As Colorado looks ahead to a high-stakes matchup against Utah at home next week, scheduled for Noon ET on FOX, this victory in Lubbock provides momentum and confidence. With Sanders and the rest of the defense making impactful plays, Colorado’s potential in the upcoming clash with the Utes grows. Sanders’ late-game heroics not only helped secure the win but also highlighted a resilient defensive unit ready to make a statement as the season progresses.