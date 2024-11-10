WATCH: Colorado's Travis Hunter 24-yard touchdown vs. Texas Tech
Travis Hunter showcased his elite speed and playmaking ability late in the third quarter, capping off a 24-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Hunter’s athleticism was on full display as he sliced through Texas Tech’s secondary, dodging tackles with fluid precision and turning upfield to break away for the score. The electric play extended Colorado's lead to 31-20 with just 1:18 left in the third quarter, swinging momentum firmly in favor of the Buffaloes. Hunter's ability to turn a routine catch into a game-changing moment reflects his growing status as one of the most dynamic threats in college football.
For Sanders, this was his third touchdown throw of the game, further solidifying his role as Colorado’s “grown” leader under center. Sanders finished the third quarter with a stellar line, completing 24 of his 35 passes for 267 yards. Earlier in the quarter, he added to his scoring tally with a 7-yard rushing touchdown, highlighting his versatility and poise in key moments. Sanders’s connection with Hunter was part of a well-rounded offensive display, as he had already linked up with LaJohntay Wester on a 23-yard touchdown and hit Will Sheppard for a 5-yard out route in the end zone.
As the game heads into the fourth quarter in Lubbock, Colorado looks to hold off Texas Tech and secure the win. With Sanders's precision passing and Hunter’s explosive speed, the Buffaloes have set themselves up well to close out the final 15 minutes.