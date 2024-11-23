WATCH: Colorado's Travis Hunter 26-yard touchdown catch vs. Kansas
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter provided another highlight-reel moment in Colorado’s clash against Kansas, narrowing the deficit to just three points in the third quarter. The pivotal play came on a 26-yard connection, showcasing the chemistry between the quarterback and his two-way star receiver.
The drive almost ended in disaster. Sanders, under heavy pressure from the Jayhawks’ defensive line, scrambled to avoid a sack during a broken play. With defenders closing in, he wisely threw the ball into the turf to prevent a loss of yardage. The Buffaloes regrouped, and on the next play from a single-back formation, Sanders dropped back, scanned the field, and found Hunter near the sideline. Hunter, as dynamic as ever, made two Kansas defenders miss before breaking free and sprinting into the end zone. The crowd erupted as Sanders struck the iconic Heisman pose, celebrating with his teammates.
Travis Hunter continues to be a game-changer for the Buffaloes. Despite Colorado trailing for much of the game, Hunter has shone brightly, leading the team with 115 receiving yards on six catches. His earlier touchdown, a dazzling open-field dash, showcased his elite playmaking ability and has kept Colorado within striking distance.
As the Buffs battle for their first lead at Arrowhead Stadium, the Sanders-Hunter duo has proven once again to be the heart of Colorado’s offense.
Both players are cementing their reputations as some of college football’s most electrifying talents, with Hunter making a strong case as the team’s and Sanders continuing his march toward Heisman contention. Whether they can secure the comeback remains to be seen, but their heroics have undoubtedly kept Colorado in the fight.