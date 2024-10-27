WATCH: Colorado's Travis Hunter 34-yard touchdown to end first half vs. Cincinnati
At the end of the first half, the Colorado Buffaloes held a 24-14 lead over the Cincinnati Bearcats, thanks in large part to a clutch performance by Travis Hunter. Hunter’s second touchdown of the game, scored with just seconds remaining, capped off a strong offensive showing for the Buffs and created a ten-point cushion as they headed into the locker room.
For much of the second quarter, however, Colorado’s offense faced challenges, managing only a field goal while Cincinnati’s defense held firm. The Buffs’ defense responded in turn, securing a key stop before the half and setting up one final offensive drive with under half a minute left on the clock.
Starting their drive on Cincinnati’s 48-yard line with just 24 seconds to go, Colorado moved downfield quickly. Shedeur Sanders, who had been nearly flawless in the first half, connected with Hunter on a 34-yard pass. Hunter’s explosive run into the endzone ended the drive and extended Colorado’s lead, sending a clear message about their offensive capabilities. Sanders finished the half with impressive stats, completing 18 of his 21 attempts for 218 yards and three total touchdowns.
For Colorado, maintaining momentum in the second half is crucial to secure their fourth conference win and sixth overall victory of the season. The Buffs will look to capitalize on Sanders' accuracy and Hunter’s big-play potential as they aim to pull away from Cincinnati and solidify their standing in conference play. The second half promises an exciting finish as Colorado strives to build on their strong first-half performance and close out the game with a decisive win.