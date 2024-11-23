WATCH: Colorado's Travis Hunter 51-yard touchdown vs. Kansas
Travis Hunter once again showcased his game-changing talent with a thrilling 51-yard touchdown reception from Shedeur Sanders during Colorado's matchup against Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium. The play, which came at the 7:18 mark of the second quarter, was a pivotal moment that breathed life into the Buffaloes after a rough start that saw them fall behind 17-0.
As the Buffaloes lined up for the play, Hunter exuded confidence, calling Shedeur Sanders over before the snap to ensure their connection. This quiet display of leadership hinted at Hunter’s determination to make an impact when his team needed it most. With Kansas’ defense lined up, the Buffs executed the play to perfection. Sanders, the Heisman front-runner and masterful orchestrator of Colorado’s offense, unleashed a precise pass to Hunter, who was perfectly positioned to receive it.
Hunter caught the ball in stride, led by a formidable wall of Buffaloes blockers that gave him the space he needed to turn on the jets. As he sprinted downfield, Hunter glanced back at the Jayhawks defense, a subtle yet electrifying gesture that signified his confidence and control in the moment. Kansas defenders were left trailing as Hunter broke into the open field, heading into the end zone untouched. The 51-yard strike not only electrified the Colorado sideline but also shifted the momentum in a game that had been one-sided early on.
The play highlighted the undeniable chemistry between Sanders and Hunter, two of the most dynamic players in college football. It also underscored Hunter’s ability to excel in crucial moments, further cementing his reputation as a two-way star capable of altering the course of a game. For Colorado, the touchdown served as a rallying point, proving once again that this team thrives under pressure and can never be counted out when Hunter and Sanders are on the field together.