WATCH: Colorado's Travis Hunter Interception vs. Oklahoma State
Travis Hunter delivered a statement early in the Colorado Buffaloes' matchup against Oklahoma State, showcasing why he remains one of the most electrifying players in college football. On the Cowboys’ opening possession, Hunter intercepted a pass on just the third play of the game, marking his fourth interception of the season. The Heisman front-runner's pivotal play set the Buffs up with a short field, giving them a golden opportunity to seize early momentum.
Colorado needed only three plays of its own to find the end zone. Micah Welch capped the drive with a hard-fought 1-yard touchdown run, putting the Buffaloes up 7-0. The quick response was exactly what Colorado needed after a disappointing loss to Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium the previous week, a game that raised questions about the team's consistency in high-pressure situations.
Entering the game as 16.5-point favorites, the Buffs were determined to reassert their dominance, and Hunter’s interception set the tone. His ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball has made him a focal point of Colorado’s resurgence under Coach Deion Sanders. The team’s aggressive response to the turnover demonstrated their preparedness to shake off last week’s setback and meet expectations.
Adding to the pregame excitement, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was announced as the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, a prestigious honor recognizing his outstanding play this season. With Sanders leading the offense and Hunter anchoring the defense, the Buffaloes looked poised to validate their status as favorites and keep their postseason aspirations alive. This seamless blend of talent and resilience underscores why Colorado remains one of the most exciting programs in college football.