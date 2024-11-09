WATCH: Colorado's Will Sheppard 5-yard touchdown catch vs. Texas Tech
Colorado Buffaloes receiver Will Sheppard displayed incredible athleticism and poise as he reeled in a precise 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders. This touchdown marked Sanders' second passing score of the night and helped the Buffaloes regain the lead, putting them up 24-20 with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter. Sanders, known for his maturity and command on the field, delivered a perfectly placed pass to Sheppard, who made an impressive catch to seal the drive in the end zone.
The touchdown capped off a resilient showing by Colorado after a shaky start to the game. The Buffs had fallen behind 13-0 early in Lubbock, with early-game jitters causing a slow start. However, they managed to shift momentum starting in the second quarter, led by Sanders’ ability to keep his composure under pressure.
Earlier in the game, Sanders connected with LaJohntay Wester on a 23-yard catch and run that energized the offense and gave Colorado a needed spark. He followed up with a 7-yard touchdown run of his own, calling his own number and showing his dual-threat capability, which has become a hallmark of his style.
Throughout the game, Sanders demonstrated his growing confidence and leadership, making key plays in crucial moments to guide Colorado's comeback. His chemistry with receivers like Sheppard and Wester has been a significant factor in the Buffaloes’ offensive resurgence, particularly in this game. Sheppard's touchdown was not just a single highlight but part of a broader effort by Sanders and the Buffaloes to rally and take control of the game.