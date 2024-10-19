WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders 6-yard touchdown run vs. Arizona
Colorado Buffaloes surged ahead to a commanding 28-7 lead over the Arizona Wildcats late in the second quarter, capping off a dominant first half with a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Shedeur Sanders with just over a minute left before halftime. Sanders, who had been sharp throughout the half, used his legs to extend Colorado's advantage and finish off a clinical drive.
The Buffs jumped out to a fast 14-0 lead in the first quarter, putting Arizona on the back foot early. Their opening touchdown came through a combination of explosive plays and steady drives. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita responded by leading the Wildcats on a scoring drive to close the gap to 14-7. However, Colorado quickly regained momentum, as Sanders orchestrated another efficient drive, culminating in a 14-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard in the corner of the end zone, reestablishing the Buffs' two-touchdown cushion.
On the defensive side, Colorado's defense stepped up big time, putting constant pressure on Fifita. The Buffaloes' pass rush was relentless, sacking Fifita three times and holding him to under 100 passing yards in the first half. Their ability to stifle Arizona's offense kept the Wildcats from finding any rhythm, forcing them into difficult third-down situations and limiting their chances to close the gap.
Heading into halftime, Colorado's balanced attack, led by Sanders' dual-threat ability, and their stout defense had the Buffs well in control, looking to close out a critical Big 12 matchup.