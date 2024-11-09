WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders 7-yard 'Shake 'n Bake' touchdown run vs. Texas Tech
Colorado surged into a 17-13 lead over Texas Tech early in the third quarter, thanks to a determined seven-yard touchdown run by quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
With 11 minutes left in the quarter, Sanders capped off a steady drive that allowed the Buffaloes to reclaim momentum after initially trailing by 13 points. His rushing score marks his second touchdown of the game, adding to his impressive stats, as he’s completed 16 of 25 passes for 177 yards. The play showcased his dual-threat ability and leadership as he continues to lead Colorado’s offense with confidence and precision.
The game started tough for Colorado, as they fell behind 13-0 by the end of the first quarter. Texas Tech’s defense applied heavy pressure, stifling the Buffaloes’ early attempts to find rhythm. However, the Buffaloes showed resilience, mounting a comeback in the second quarter. Sanders connected with wide receiver LaJohntay Wester on a crucial 23-yard touchdown down the sideline, cutting into the Red Raiders' lead and injecting life back into Colorado’s sideline. Kicker Alejandro Mata followed up with a 25-yard field goal, allowing the Buffaloes to narrow the deficit to three by halftime.
As the Buffaloes strive to come away with a road victory in Lubbock, Sanders has been the offensive catalyst, responsible for both of Colorado's touchdowns. His performance underscores the team’s aspirations to assert themselves as a high-flying offense in the Big 12. Colorado fans are hopeful this will be the start of a commanding second-half performance that could establish the Buffaloes as an offensive powerhouse in conference play. For now, they hold the edge and look poised to break away, relying on Sanders’ playmaking to carry them to victory.