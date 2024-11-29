WATCH: Colorado's Travis Hunter gets second touchdown catch vs. Oklahoma State
The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes dominated Oklahoma State in their home finale, storming to a commanding 35-0 lead with 10:50 left in the third quarter. Travis Hunter showcased his Heisman-worthy versatility, recording two touchdown receptions and an early-game interception that set the tone for Colorado’s defense. His second touchdown of the day came on an 11-yard reception, further emphasizing his role as one of the nation's most dynamic two-way players.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders continued his stellar campaign with a 8-yard touchdown pass over the middle, marking his fourth score of the game. Sanders has been nothing short of electrifying, demonstrating elite precision, poise under pressure, and complete command of the Buffaloes’ offense. Before kickoff, Sanders received the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, recognizing him as one of the nation's top senior quarterbacks. His historic night also saw him shatter Colorado's single-season passing yardage record, solidifying his status as one of the program's all-time greats.
The Buffaloes’ high-powered offense, combined with a stifling defensive effort, left Oklahoma State searching for answers. Hunter’s interception early in the game thwarted any momentum the Cowboys tried to build, while Sanders and the offense capitalized on every opportunity. With this dominant performance, Colorado keeps its Big 12 title hopes alive, showcasing the firepower and resilience that have defined their season under Coach Prime.
As the final seconds tick away in Boulder, Colorado's remarkable resurgence under Deion Sanders continues to capture national attention. With players like Hunter and Sanders leading the charge, the Buffaloes are firmly establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in college football.