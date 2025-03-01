WATCH: Colorado WR Jimmy Horn Jr. 40-yard dash at NFL Combine
Jimmy Horn Jr. showcased his speed at the NFL Combine on Saturday afternoon, clocking an impressive 4.47-second 40-yard dash on his first attempt. Not satisfied, the former Colorado receiver came back even faster on his second try, shaving off a fraction of a second to post a 4.46. This performance at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was exactly the boost Horn needed to solidify his draft stock heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
Standing at 5’7” and 171 pounds, Horn may not fit the traditional mold of an NFL wide receiver, but his elite speed and quickness make him a dangerous playmaker. His ability to create separation and find soft spots in zone coverage makes him a valuable asset in the slot.
He also brings added versatility with his special teams prowess, boasting over 30 kick returns with an average of nearly 22 yards per return. This dual-threat potential enhances his appeal to teams looking for a dynamic weapon in both the offense and return game.
Before the East-West Shrine Game, Horn’s draft projection hovered between the fifth and seventh rounds. However, his recent performances and the buzz generated at the Combine have shifted that narrative.
His blend of speed, agility, and competitive edge could push him into mid-to-late round consideration, particularly for teams that prioritize skill and playmaking ability over size. With the Combine underway, Horn has positioned himself well to make a strong impression on NFL scouts and decision-makers.