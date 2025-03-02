WATCH: Colorado WR LaJohntay Wester 40-yard dash at NFL Combine
LaJohntay Wester put his speed on display at the NFL Combine on Saturday, running a
4.7-second 40-yard dash on his first attempt. He followed it up with a 4.8-second effort on his second attempt.
After the NFL confirmed the official 40 times, Wester’s 40 time was adjusted to a 4.6. Wester has always had quick twitch speed, the question was if he could show long speed. With a 4.6 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wester put any reservations about his speed to rest.
Measuring at 5’11" and 165 pounds, Wester finds himself on the small side of being in that
‘ideal’ size range. His 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns over just the last two seasons
should speak for itself. He plays faster than he looks, his short-range quickness will be a
concern, he has been wildly productive in college and now you can add his long speed
to that list.
Early on, Wester was projected to be a four-to-six round draft pick. The infectious positive
attitude, being a good locker room guy and the versatility he showed in his final season
with Colorado all point to the same thing. What makes Wester an intriguing prospect is
in game tape and what he will show at the Pro Days and in individual team workouts.
Wester’s combination of quick twitch speed mid route, his ability to run most if not all of
the route tree and “how” he operates will continue to keep Wester’s name on scouts’
minds. Wester’s skills and ability on Special Teams should make him a lock to be
drafted.