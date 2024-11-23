WATCH: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders takes dirty hit vs. Kansas
Shedeur Sanders once again showcased his resilience and toughness in Colorado’s matchup against Kansas, despite enduring a brutal hit in the second quarter. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was flipped mid-air after Jayhawks defensive end Dean Miller appeared to target Sanders’ knees following a throw. The controversial hit left Sanders shaken on the turf, but the star quarterback refused to let it sideline him, staying in the game and continuing to lead his team with determination.
At the time of the hit, Colorado was struggling to gain momentum, falling behind 17-0 as Kansas dominated time of possession and controlled the game’s tempo. The Buffs’ offensive line had difficulty giving Sanders consistent protection, leaving him under duress throughout the first half. Despite the challenges, Sanders demonstrated poise and grit, rallying his team back into contention with two impressive scoring drives before halftime.
The first spark of life for Colorado came on a 51-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter. Sanders found Hunter in the flat, perfectly placing the ball for a highlight-reel play that electrified the Buffaloes sideline. The connection between Sanders and Hunter, one of the most dynamic duos in college football, once again proved to be Colorado’s most potent weapon.
Shedeur Sanders shows off 'The Original' Nike Air Max Diamond Turf in pregame
On the very next drive, Sanders orchestrated another scoring opportunity, capping it off with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Drelon Miller. The throw, delivered under heavy pressure, was a testament to Sanders’ ability to perform under the most challenging circumstances. These two scores cut Kansas’ lead to 20-14 and gave Colorado a fighting chance heading into the second half.
While the hit on Sanders raised questions about the officiating and the need for better protection of quarterbacks, it also highlighted his unshakable resilience. Sanders’ ability to remain composed and deliver under adversity continues to inspire his teammates and fans alike. Though the Buffs faced an uphill battle in this game, Sanders' performance underscored why he is the heart and soul of Colorado’s resurgence under Coach Prime.