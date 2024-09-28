WATCH: Colorado's Travis Hunter 23-yard walk-in touchdown vs. UCF
In a pivotal moment of the game, Colorado Buffaloes safety Preston Hodge made a game-changing play, intercepting UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson in the end zone. With UCF threatening to score, Hodge's perfectly timed pick halted their drive, giving Colorado a crucial touchback and setting up Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes' offense at their own 20-yard line.
Shedeur Sanders, known for his poise and precision, wasted no time in taking advantage of the turnover. The Buffaloes embarked on a methodical 11-play, 80-yard drive that showcased their balanced offensive attack. Sanders, spreading the ball effectively and taking what the defense gave him, helped move the chains consistently, setting the Buffaloes up for a scoring opportunity.
The drive culminated with a 23-yard touchdown pass to two-way star Travis Hunter, who had been a key playmaker for Colorado all season. On the play, Hunter found a soft spot in the UCF defense, and Sanders delivered a perfectly placed ball. Hunter walked into the end zone untouched for his sixth touchdown of the season. The score gave the Buffaloes an early 7-0 lead with 3:49 left in the first quarter, capitalizing on the momentum Hodge’s interception had provided.
This sequence highlighted Colorado’s ability to turn defense into offense, showcasing the complementary football that had defined their successful season. Hodge’s interception and the ensuing drive set the tone for the game, putting Colorado in control early and keeping the Knights on the back foot.